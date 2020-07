New York City Council Member Ritchie Torres is likely to win the state's 15th congressional district seat which would make him the first openly gay Afro-Latino member of Congress. MSNBC’S Alicia Menendez speaks with Councilman Torres about the changes he’d like to see in New York, how COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted Black communities and what he looks forward to doing on Capitol Hill if he wins.