The release of Bob Woodward’s new book, ‘Rage’, reveals that President Trump knew in early February that COVID-19 was far deadlier than the flu and easily transmissible. But he continued to downplay its risks and failed to implement a strategy that could have saved tens of thousands of lives. “He knew what he was doing. He knew how bad the virus was. He understood it all. And he lied and he covered it up,” says Chris Hayes.