Michigan officials announce $600M settlement in Flint water crisis

The state of Michigan announced Thursday it has agreed to pay $600 million to Flint residents whose health was afflicted by lead-tainted drinking water in a crisis that spurred a class-action lawsuit and became emblematic of how poorer, majority-Black communities can suffer under government mismanagement. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says, "What we saw during that time period was an absolute travesty and the governor and I were determined to make things right by the residents of the city of Flint."