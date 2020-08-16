Making the case for Latino voter support at the DNC

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will make their appeal to voters at the Democratic National Convention this week, and while much emphasis will be placed on stirring up enthusiasm among party loyalists, they will also be making the case to those Democratic voters who didn’t vote for either of them in the primary. And that includes vying for Latino voters. MSNBC's Alicia Menendez is joined by Chuck Rocha, the President of Solidarity Strategies, former Bernie 2020 Senior Advisor, and author of the book, “Tío Bernie: The Inside Story of How Bernie Sanders Brought Latinos Into The Political Revolution”.