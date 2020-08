New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit seeking to dissolve the National Rifle Association, claiming it undercut its non-profit status by allowing executives to use its treasury as a “personal piggy bank.” The attorney general is accusing four current or former executives of the NRA, the nation’s most vocal and potent gun lobby, of diverting tens of millions of dollars for private jets, luxury gifts and no-show contracts for former employees. Here’s what you need to know.