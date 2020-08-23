msnbc

Joe Biden is the Democratic nominee – now he has to unite the party

11:15

Coming out of this week’s Democratic National Convention, the party has to contend with appealing to two different groups: the centrists, independents, and folks who may have voted Republican in the past; and the progressives who want to see systemic change happen now. MSNBC's Alicia Menendez speaks with three Democratic strategists - Jessica Byrd, Jess Morales Rocketto and Chuck Rocha - to discuss the highlights of the convention, and explain what Joe Biden and the Democrats must do going into November to unite and beat Donald Trump in November.Aug. 23, 2020

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

