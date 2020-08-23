Joe Biden is the Democratic nominee – now he has to unite the party

Coming out of this week’s Democratic National Convention, the party has to contend with appealing to two different groups: the centrists, independents, and folks who may have voted Republican in the past; and the progressives who want to see systemic change happen now. MSNBC's Alicia Menendez speaks with three Democratic strategists - Jessica Byrd, Jess Morales Rocketto and Chuck Rocha - to discuss the highlights of the convention, and explain what Joe Biden and the Democrats must do going into November to unite and beat Donald Trump in November.