On Friday, Joe Biden was asked about QAnon, a far-right collection of conspiracy theories and its growing network of supporters. Though it might sound easy to shrug them off - Q's posts have inspired supporters worldwide and what was once a small group of online followers has grown to be much larger. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez sits down with MSNBC Contributor and VICE Correspondent Paola Ramos to discuss the rise of QAnon amid the 2020 Election.