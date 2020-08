Carolyn Maloney, Chairwoman of the House Oversight Committee, joins MSNBC's Alicia Menendez immediately following her vote on the passage of H.R. 8015. The bill, which will provide an additional $25 billion to the United States Postal Service, passed easily in the House. On Saturday, Maloney released a trove of documents that show how the extent of operational changes made within the Postal Service are much wider-reaching than Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has let on.