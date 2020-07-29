msnbc

Dissembling, defensiveness and partisanship: AG Barr’s House hearing

07:45

The House Judiciary Committee spent a contentious day asking Attorney General Bill Barr about federal intervention in protests, his department’s handling of cases involving President Trump’s friends or former allies, and the upcoming election. Among other topics, Barr failed to give clear answers when questioned about whether it was ever okay to use tear gas against peaceful protesters, and whether it was ever appropriate for a president or candidate to solicit foreign assistance for an election.July 29, 2020

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All