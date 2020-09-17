Detainees come forward to say doctor removed reproductive organs without consent

More details are emerging about women who say they were subjected to unnecessary gynecological procedures while detained at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Georgia. One woman who spoke with Chris Hayes says that she was told she needed a full hysterectomy to remove cancerous tissue, but felt that she wasn’t given the option to say no. Rep. Pramila Jayapal and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee intervened to prevent the imminent deportation of another woman who said her fallopian tube was removed without consent.