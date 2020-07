Asked how the potential process of opening schools will work in New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo says, “If the virus stays where it is now in New York and we keep this level of spread, then you can open schools. Exactly how you would open schools is something that we have to work through. And there are different models of opening schools. But the first answer would be yes, you can open and you need safety precautions in place if you are where we are now.”