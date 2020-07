The E.U. has banned travelers from the U.S. due to its skyrocketing coronavirus cases. The Trump administration has snubbed help from other countries and refused to cooperate with other nations looking for a vaccine. The COVID-19 epidemic in the U.S. isn’t just devastating people within our country - commentators argue it’s also damaging America’s standing in the world. They say the U.S. is losing out on innovation, talent and economic benefits by failing to curb infection.