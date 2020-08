As we await Joe Biden’s pick for Vice President, MSNBC's Alicia Menendez is joined by Alencia Johnson, political strategist and former senior aid to Elizabeth Warren’s 2020 Presidential Campaign and political consultant, Wilnelia Rivera. They discuss whether Elizabeth Warren might actually be the best person to address the iniquities brought to light by the Black Lives Matter movement, and how some of the criticism leveled against Kamala Harris has sexist undertones.