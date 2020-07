Fmr. Congressman Beto O’Rourke talks to Joy Reid about Texas government’s handling of the coronavirus and how they should proceed on opening schools in the fall. O'Rourke is also calling for Texas Governor Greg Abbott to resign: “We should be outraged and angered and demanding more from our leaders. And that’s why I took the step within the last couple of days to ask Governor Abbott to resign. He’s clearly not up for this moment.”