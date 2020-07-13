Arne Duncan: 100K more could die, and Trump still wouldn't listen to science

On President Donald Trump’s calls to open schools and White House efforts to discredit Dr. Anthony Fauci, Former Education Secretary Arne Duncan says, “The real travesty here is that there is no body count high enough for the president to actually pay attention to science. We could lose another 10,000. We could lose another 50,000. We could lose another 100,000. Nothing would compel him to listen to Dr. Fauci and others who are actually fighting to try and save lives.” Regarding opening schools, Duncan went on to add that Trump ‘doesn’t care whether you live or die.’