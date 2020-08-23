Amid a slate of controversial speakers, Pres. Trump looking to stoke cultural war flames at 2020 Republican National Convention

In addition to speeches from the President at this year’s upcoming RNC, several non-lawmakers are also slated to speak, including Patricia and Mark McCloskey, the St. Louis, Missouri couple who were recorded waiving their guns at Black Lives Matter protesters. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez speaks with Tressie McMillan Cottom, a senior research faculty member at the University of North Carolina and the author of "Thick: And Other Essays”, and Jennifer Horn, the former Chair of the Republican Party of New Hampshire and co-founder, The Lincoln Project, about how undecided voters may respond.