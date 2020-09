MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by three founders of Supermajority, a group founded by progressive women that's launching a multi-million dollar effort to mobilize, organize and educate young women and women of color in three key swing states: Michigan, Pennsylvania and Arizona. Cecile Richards, Ai-jen Poo and Alicia Garza discuss what’s at stake in this election, and how they will get women to the polls.