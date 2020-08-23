‘When young people show up, the people in power will have no choice but to listen’: Democrats make an appeal to young voters at 2020 Convention, will Republicans do the same?

As Republicans prepare for their upcoming convention, the Trump campaign is making sure they’re engaging with young voters online. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez speaks with Ben Wessel, Director of NextGen Rising, Sarah Audelo, the Executive Director of Alliance for Youth Action, and Jill Filipovic, a lawyer, a contributing opinion writer for The New York Times, and the author of “Okay Boomer, Let's Talk: How My Generation Got Left Behind”, about what Democrats need to do to hold onto the next generation’s support.