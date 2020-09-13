'We need to be doubling down our efforts to reach everyone'

With just a little over 7 weeks until the November presidential election, several new polls reveal President Donald Trump is closing in on Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden’s lead in several key battleground states. MSNBC contributor Maria Teresa Kumar speaks with Ian Sams, Democratic strategist and former spokesman for Hillary Clinton and Senator Kamala Harris, Alencia Johnson, political strategist and former Senior Aide to Senator Elizabeth Warren's Presidential Campaign, and Cristela Alonzo, a comedian and voting rights advocate, about the untapped potential of Latino voters and how the Biden campaign can energize them.