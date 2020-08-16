'We can’t be what we can’t see': Latinas running for Congressional seats talk representation in leadership

This year, women are on pace to set more records in Congress. In 2018, 102 women won their House races, and as of this week, 243 women have won house primaries. According to the Center for American Women and Politics, a record 75 Latinas are major-party Congressional candidates. MSNBC's Alicia Menendez is joined by three women running for Congress who are part of the First Latinas initiative by the Latino Victory Fund; attorney Teresa Leger Fernandez, who stands to become the first Latina elected to represent New Mexico's 3rd district, Candace Valenzuela, a candidate for Texas' 24th congressional district and potentially the first Afro-Latina to be elected to Congress, and Georgette Gómez, a candidate for California's 53rd congressional district and potentially the first LGBTQ Latina in Congress.