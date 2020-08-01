'This is torture and pure cruelty': Trump administration imposes new restrictions on DACA

This week, the Trump administration said it will limit DACA renewals to one year instead of two and it will reject new applications. The new restrictions came just weeks after the Supreme Court ruled that the president could not end DACA, and that the administration acted illegally, failing to give an adequate reason for terminating the program. Cristina Jiménez, the Executive Director of United We Dream, and Juan Escalante, who is awaiting his DACA renewal, join MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez to break down what’s at stake for DACA recipients and those who still want to apply.