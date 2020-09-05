'This is a Swiss cheese policy': Julián Castro reacts to Trump’s eviction ban

MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by Julián Castro, former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, to break down the reality of President Trump authorizing an eviction ban through the end of the year without providing financial assistance for tenant or landlords. Castro calling the move a Band-Aid approach as a coalition of housing industry groups warn Congress that the ban "will ultimately harm the very people it aims to help," adding, "it will be impossible for housing providers to meet their financial obligations and continue to provide shelter to their residents”.