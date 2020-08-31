'This election isn’t just a referendum on Donald Trump, it’s on white supremacy': Activist gather online for virtual black national convention

On the heels of the Democratic and Republican conventions, activists gathered online for the virtual Black National Convention to focus specifically on issues impacting Black Americans. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez speaks with Raquel Willis, the director of communication for the Ms. Foundation and an award-winning writer and activist, Jessica Byrd, the founding partner and principal strategist at Three Point Strategies and the leader of the Movement For Black Lives Electoral Justice Project, and Judith Browne Dianis, the Executive Director of the Advancement Project National Office, about the importance of creating a political agenda to address these issues.