'Kamala Harris picks at his inferiority complex': Pres. Trump ramps up racist and sexist attacks against historic Vice Presidential nominee

President Trump is making a last-ditch effort to scare suburban women into voting for him using outdated and racists tropes similar to the attacks he’s aiming at Senator Kamala Harris, the first woman of color to be nominated for Vice President on a major party ticket. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez speaks with Jenna Arnold, Women’s Vote expert and author of “Raising Our Hands: How White Women Can Stop Avoiding Hard Conversations, Start Accepting Responsibility, and Find Our Place on the New Frontlines” and Tressie McMillan Cottom, Senior Research Fellow at the University of North Carolina and author of “Thick: And Other Essays”, about how the suburbs are more racially diverse than what the president may think and what’s behind President Trump’s attacks against Sen. Kamala Harris.