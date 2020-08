While the 90s gave us "soccer moms", and the aughts brought us "security moms," this election cycle, there's a new key voter: the rage mom. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez speaks with Alida Garcia, Vice President of advocacy at fwd.us and Brittney Cooper, Associate Professor of Women's and Gender Studies and Africana Studies at Rutgers University and Author of “Eloquent Rage: How a Black Feminist Found Her Superpower” about why Democrats are relying on this key group of voters.