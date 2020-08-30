'Icon doesn’t do it justice:' Remembering actor Chadwick Boseman

Actor Chadwick Boseman, who died Friday after quietly battling colon cancer for four years, portrayed legends like Jackie Robinson, James Brown and Thurgood Marshall. Boseman also brought a superhero to life in his revolutionary role in Marvel's "Black Panther” and proved to be a superhero off screen, undergoing chemotherapy and surgeries all while still filming his iconic roles. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by Jamil Smith, senior writer for Rolling Stone and Franklin Leonard, the founder and CEO of The Black List to discuss the legacy of Chadwick Boseman.