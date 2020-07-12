'Get Me Roger Stone' filmmakers say Trump needs Roger Stone for re-election bid

In 2017, Roger Stone was the subject of a Netflix documentary "Get Me Roger Stone" that looked at Stone's political roots, his deep love of Richard Nixon and his campaign to get Donald Trump elected at all costs. Stone lives a self-described "Machiavellian" life and, tends "to believe the worst in people", emphasizing the point by saying that he believes "hate is a stronger motivator than love". "Get Me Roger Stone" filmmakers Dylan Bank and Morgan Pehme join MSNBC's Alicia Menendez to discuss how they believe President Trump needs Roger Stone now, more than ever, to help his re-election bid and whether they think Stone's tactics will be enough this time around.