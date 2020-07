Democrat Candace Valenzuela is fighting for a Congressional seat that has been under Republican control since 2004, and if she wins in November she will be the first Afro-Latina in Congress. Valenzuela, an educator who has been very candid about her childhood homelessness, talks to MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez about the challenges with reopening schools, what should be in the next stimulus bill, and how to protect American voters this election year.