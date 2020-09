As President Trump continues to face a firestorm of criticism over tapes and leaked excerpts from Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward’s new book, “Rage”, MSNBC contributor Maria Teresa Kumar is joined by another Trump insider. “Art of the Deal” co-author, Tony Schwartz discusses the President’s mindset as he heads into the November election, and dishes details on his new audio book, “Dealing with the Devil: My Mother, Trump and Me”.