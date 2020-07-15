msnbc

'A good, sweating time': GOP mulls moving national convention outdoors amid COVID-19 surge

03:27

With Florida continuing to experience record-high numbers of coronavirus infections, Republican party officials are considering holding some or all of their August national convention events outdoors - in steamy Jacksonville, Fla. “This sounds like a good, sweating time,” says former Republican National Committee chair Michael Steele. The convention was already relocated from North Carolina in June, after that state couldn’t guarantee President Donald Trump could accept his party’s nomination in front of a crowd without social distancing.July 15, 2020

