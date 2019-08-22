IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Joe: GOP has damaged Congress by removing Rep. Omar from committee

    10:16

  • 'The Nazi Conspiracy' uncovers a little known WWII Nazi plot

    06:57

  • Joe: Trump is so deplorable for trying to attack to Capitol officers over Jan. 6

    04:36

  • Rep. Boebert rails against ATF, 'gun-free zones' and urges Americans to buy more guns

    10:19

  • After calling Trump 'crazy,' Republican says he'd still support him in '24

    09:23

  • Why '& Juliet' is a story about second chances

    06:53

  • Mitch McConnell boots Rick Scott from key committee

    04:17

  • House member named to 'committee on insurrection protection'

    05:12

  • Classified documents shouldn't be out of classified spaces, says House member

    04:25

  • Why 'quiet hiring' is one of the workplace trends for 2023

    06:07

  • 'Of course we'll find a path' on debt ceiling, says OMB director

    03:58

  • Rep. Maxine Waters says Putin, Xi and Kim have Trump in common

    02:26

  • Biden, McCarthy reach no deal but agree to keep talking on debt ceiling

    04:40

  • Rep. Taylor Greene wrongly claims one school received $5.1B to teach CRT

    02:20

  • Senator seeks to avoid 'brinksmanship games' on debt ceiling

    07:37

  • Red states see highest Affordable Care Act enrollment rates

    10:49

  • Rev. Al: It's time for Congress to help hold police accountable

    06:00

  • Nikki Haley expected to launch campaign, and Trump has thoughts

    06:25

  • Russia's mercenary Wagner Group sanctioned by U.S.

    05:21

  • Jordan Klepper crashes a Trump 'intimate event' in South Carolina

    07:39

Morning Joe

Trump: I have an appetite for background checks

05:54

The Morning Joe team tries to make sense of the Trump administration’s position on gun laws and background checks as the president seems to contradict himself on gun reform.Aug. 22, 2019

