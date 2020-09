A New York Times report released over the weekend uncovered new details in President Trump’s tax returns. According to the report, President Trump paid $750 in federal income taxes the year he won the presidency and again his first official year in the White House. Jeff Timmer, a senior advisor for the Lincoln Project and co-founder of Republicans and Independents for Biden, joins MSNBC’s Craig Melvin to react to the New York Times’ latest reporting and how it may influence the 2020 race.