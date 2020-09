When asked to condemn white supremacists, the President chose language that some consider a call to action rather than a rebuke. MSNBC’s Craig Melvin digs into President Donald Trump’s callout to the Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by" with Eddie Glaude, the chair of African American Studies at Princeton. Melvin is also joined by Ben Collins who shares his latest reporting on how the Proud Boys are reacting to the President's words.