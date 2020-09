Asked how the U.S builds a fairer criminal justice system, George Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, says “As a Black man in the United States, I want to be able to go outside. And I want to be able to protect protests forever if I have to. Because right now, at this time of day, I don’t know who’s going to survive and who is not. Because you have good police officers, and you have bad police officers. You shouldn’t have to sort them out.”