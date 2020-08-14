Wash. Gov. Inslee: Trump 'confessed he wants to disable Postal Service'

Washington governor and former Democratic presidential candidate Jay Inslee tells Andrea Mitchell that in Washington, where mail-in voting has been prevalent for years, "Republicans, Democrats, independents, we've embraced it," and criticizes Trump for confessing that "he wants to disable Postal Service to degrade the ability to have mail-in ballots for everybody except his friends." He also defends Kamala Harris against baseless smears that she's ineligible to be Vice President, despite the fact that she was born in Oakland California.