Dr. Mario Ramirez joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the decline in testing across the country, particularly in hot spot states, and the impact it could have as schools start to reopen. Dr. Ramirez says, "Compared to early July, the amount of testing done in Texas is down 45%. In Florida it's down 22%. But the test positivity rates in those places is up to 20%. That test positivity needs to be around 5% for adequate surveillance."