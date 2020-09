United Arab Emirates Ambassador to the UN, Amb. Lana Nusseibeh joined Andrea Mitchell Reports to discuss the agreement formalizing diplomatic relations between Israeli and the UAE that will be signed Tuesday at the White House. The ambassador called the signing "historic" as well as a "moment of optimism". saying that "it recognizes a reality that Israel is a part of our region and has a role to play, along with the United States and other actors in maintaining regional peace and security."