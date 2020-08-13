Testing czar Adm. Brett Giroir expects to have capacity of 'over 85 million tests' by September

Coronavirus Admiral Brett Giroir, the Trump Administration’s Testing Czar and member of the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the state of the response to the coronavirus. Adm. Giroir shares concerns expressed by CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield that the fall flu season will coincide with the coronavirus, though he says that "we know we have effective measures" to reverse any outbreaks. He also says that he expects available testing capacity grow to "well over 85 million tests" in September.