Sen. Van Hollen: Barrett 'should recuse herself' from any split decision on election results

Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the upcoming debate between Joe Biden and President Trump as well as fallout over the New York Times reporting on the president's tax returns - on which he criticizes the president for paying less than the average American. He also addresses Amy Coney Barrett's pending Supreme Court nomination, saying that "she should recuse herself" from any 4-4 decision that affects the election results, if she is serving on the court, as he says it presents a "total conflict of interest."