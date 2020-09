Michael Steel and Jonathan Capehart join Andrea Mitchell after Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) says he thinks President Trump "misspoke" in his debate comments on white supremacist groups. Steel doubts Trump misspoke, and says that the Republican party has "a lot of work to do" to repair its relationship with the American people if Trump loses, while Capehart contrasts Trump's comments with Biden's that groups like the Proud Boys should "cease and desist."