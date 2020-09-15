Sen. Murphy: Trump's inaction on virus, climate change, is 'killing people'

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) joins Andre Mitchell to discuss Alexander Vindman's exclusive interview with Lester Holt, as well as political interference at the CDC and President Trump's recent comments questioning climate science, to which Sen. Murphy says, "He's killing people by not responding to the COVID crisis, he's killing people by refusing to confront climate change, and at some point we have to wrap our heads around the fact that this may not be accidental, that some of this may be willful."