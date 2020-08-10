Sen. Klobuchar slams Trump’s executive actions as an unconstitutional ‘gimmick’

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the latest on virus relief negotiations, saying that more needs to be done even after Trump took executive actions, a move she criticizes as an unconstitutional “gimmick", adding that Americans are “struggling to get by. Some are out of work. They need real unemployment benefits.” She also says that she still believes Joe Biden should select a woman of color as a running mate, but that she will "strongly support whoever he picks because they're such a great group of women."