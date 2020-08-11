Sen. Coons: Biden's running mate decision is coming 'very soon'

Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss Russia's announcement of the development of the first coronavirus vaccine, with Coons questioning Vladimir Putin's claim that the vaccine is safe and effective. A close Biden ally, Coons also discusses the former vice president's upcoming announcement of a running mate, saying that "I don't know who he's going to choose. But I know that it's coming very soon. This is one of the most consequential decisions former Vice President Biden will ever make. It will literally make history and change the trajectory of history."