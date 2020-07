Savannah Mayor Van Johnson (D) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the move by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R) to sue over over Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms's mask mandate, a move Johnson describes as both personal and political. Despite their own mask mandate, Savannah has escaped legal action. Johnson calls the conflict between the mayors and the governors a waste of time and resources, and says, "we’re fighting coronavirus on one hand. On the other hand we’re fighting our own state"