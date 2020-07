Democratic Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett joins Andrea Mitchell to react to the Supreme Court's ruling that Congress needs to go back through the lower courts to try get access to Trump's tax returns. "Justice comes, but it didn't always come swiftly. And I believe we saw this in the court's ruling," says Rep. Plaskett, though she adds that it "will go down in history" that the court determined "there is no absolute immunity for any president."