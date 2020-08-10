Rep. Lee: ‘Women are assertive, we're bold, yes, and we’re ambitious’

Democratic Congresswoman Barbara Lee (CA-13) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the criticisms of several of the major contenders to be Joe Biden's running mate, including the charges that some of the women are too ambitious. Rep. Lee echoes those who are pushing backs against attacks they consider to be racist and sexist, saying "Women are assertive, we're bold, yes, and we’re ambitious". She also criticizes Trump's executive actions, calling them "smoke and mirrors" without adequate funding to provide necessary relief.