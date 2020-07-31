Rep. Escobar calls out White House, Texas Gov. Abbott for 'failed leadership' in pandemic response

Democratic Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, (TX-16), joins Andrea Mitchell to address the U.S. coronavirus response, telling Andrea there has been "example after example" of failed leadership from the White House and Texas Governor Greg Abbott's office, criticizing the governor for curbing the ability of local governments and leaders in her state to respond to the pandemic. Congresswoman Escobar ells Andrea that her constituents in El Paso have also experienced additional challenges in responding to COVID-19, noting that El Paso has been among the cities with the highest deaths per capita in the state of Texas.