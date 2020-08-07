Rep. Clyburn: GOP has attitude that 'compromise is when you see things my way'

House Majority Whip Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC) joins Andrea Mitchell Reports to discuss the current state of virus relief negotiations, saying Republicans have the attitude that "the idea of a compromise is when you see things my way." He also discusses which potential running mates could bring the passion Clyburn has said that Joe Biden needs on the ticket, saying that Biden is "not short on passion" among the women he could select, specifically naming Kamala Harris, Val Demings, Karen Bass, and Susan Rice.