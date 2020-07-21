Rep. Bass on Biden's VP pick: 'I would love to see him appoint woman of color'

Democratic Congresswoman Karen Bass (CA-37), who's on former Vice President Biden's shortlist as a potential running mate, tells Andrea Mitchell that "of course I would love to see him appoint woman of color." Bass also discusses the latest on COVID relief legislation, the possibility of a new shutdown in LA, and Rep. Ted Yoho's reported use of a slur towards Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Bass calls it a "verbal assault" and says that she recently spoke with Ocasio-Cortez, and had learned that the comments from Yoho were not the first time he'd made such remarks.