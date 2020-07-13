Public health and teaching experts weigh in on plans to safely reopen schools

Dr. Zeke Emanuel, Vice Provost of Global Initiatives at the University of Pennsylvania, and Lily Eskelsen Garcia, the president of the National Education Association, join Andrea Mitchell to discuss plans on reopening schools. Dr. Emanuel says that it can be done safely, but needs a lower level of cases in the community combined with mitigation practices like masks and social distancing. Eskelsen Garcia criticizes the Trump administration's handling of the issue, saying that "they reopened schools and have no plan."